‘Loud noise, huge plume of smoke’: Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast eyewitnesses

Hours after a blast went off at the popular Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield on Friday, March 1, injuring at least nine people, the eyewitnesses are in shock. “We heard a loud noise all of a sudden, and saw a huge plume of black smoke rise up. The sound had come from the direction of the kitchen, and everyone started rushing outside. There were around 35-40 people at the cafe,” one of the eyewitnesses, Edison, told TNM. He said an ambulance reached immediately and took those injured to the hospital, a short while after which the police also arrived at the spot.

A friend of Edison’s, who was also near the cafe when the blast took place, said they first saw the black smoke and heard the blast within a few seconds. “We initially thought it was a cylinder blast, but later heard that was not the case.”

Another eyewitness, who was standing opposite the cafe when the blast took place, said they too had assumed it was a transformer or cylinder blast. “But once we reached the cafe, we realised it was not. We saw a woman being rushed to hospital with the help of a man. Another woman had fallen on the ground, and we rushed her to hospital with the help of some local residents,” he said.