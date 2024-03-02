Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: What we know so far

The Bengaluru police have detained one person in connection with the blast that was reported in the Whitefield branch of the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, March 1. The man, who was seen along with the main suspect in the CCTV footage, was detained on March 2, and an investigation is underway. The explosion, in which at least nine persons have been injured, was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), the police said.

Here is what we know so far: