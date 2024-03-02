Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: What we know so far

The Bengaluru police have detained one person in connection with the blast that was reported in the Whitefield branch of the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, March 1. The man, who was seen along with the main suspect in the CCTV footage, was detained on March 2, and an investigation is underway. The explosion, in which at least nine persons have been injured, was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), the police said.
Here is what we know so far:
On March 1, at 12.55 pm, customers in the cafe saw a plume of black smoke erupting from a corner near the cafe’s kitchen. It was followed by a loud blast. Eyewitnesses told TNM that around 35 to 40 customers were present at the cafe during the time of the blast.
Bomb squads and forensic teams were deployed to investigate the site of the blast and all inflammable material was removed from the kitchen. Fire force and forensic teams were the first to reach the spot for a detailed probe.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said that the suspect is an unidentified person who was seen entering the cafe with a small bag and approaching the cashier to buy a token for food. He said that an investigation is underway and urged the media not to politicise the incident.
Watch: Bengaluru: Bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the people that there is no cause for worry and said that officials are investigating the motive behind the blast. “They are investigating whether it was done by business rivals or if there was any other motive behind it,” he said.
On March 1, a case was registered at the HAL Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosive Substances Act against an unknown person.
The police also detained a person, aged between 28 and 30, in connection with the blast. The suspect, whose identity is not disclosed yet, is being questioned by a special team of Central Crime Branch (CCB) police. According to the police, the detained man is said to have been seen alongside the main suspect who planted the bomb inside the cafe.
The police have recovered an IED device and a timer that was used to trigger the blast.
Police said that the main suspect visited the cafe, his face hidden by a mask and glasses, and was seen carrying a plate of idli in the CCTV footage.
The Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, meanwhile, has said that the investigation is underway and requested the media not to indulge in any speculations. “Investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, the media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate,” he said.