SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case a light in dark times, says CM Stalin

Reacting to the Supreme Court overturning the remission orders of those convicted in the brutal gang rape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on January 9 that the verdict was a light in dark times. In a statement, the CM said, “It is comforting to know that justice has finally prevailed in sister Bilkis Bano’s case. The Supreme Court’s verdict comes as a light in these dark times. The Supreme Court has shown that the BJP-led Gujarat state government hid the truth and colluded with the accused. It has shone a light on how justice was twisted to serve political interests.”

Earlier this week, on January 8, the Supreme Court quashed the remission of sentence and release of the 11 men convcited for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members including her three-year-old daughter during the Gujarat Riots in 2002. The apex court said that the state of Gujarat had no jurisdiction to pass the remission orders. The court further pointed out that the petition based on which the SC, in May 2022, directed the Gujarat government to grant remission was “obtained by fraud”. The court also ruled that the Maharashtra state government was the appropriate authority to consider the remission applications.