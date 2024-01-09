Supreme Court finds Gujarat govt acted in tandem with Bilkis Bano's rapist

Stating that if the Gujarat government had filed a review petition, Bilkis wouldn’t have had to file a litigation, the court slammed it by saying, “in the absence of any review petition, the state of Gujarat has usurped State of Maharashtra's power and passed the remission orders."

While the bench acknowledged that the May 2022 verdict by the SC led to the Gujarat government orders for remission of Radheshyam and others, it ruled that it was obtained fraudulently.

The court observed that Radheshyam had “surreptitiously” filed his petition at the SC without disclosing the “full and material facts”, and that all the other convicts took advantage of the May 2022 order to file remission applications “even in the absence of any such direction in their cases” by the courts. The Gujarat government granted remission to 10 other convicts without any court order, SC observed. It held that the state of Gujarat “acted in tandem” with Radheshyam and “was complicit” in what he sought before the court.

The SC bench considered four questions while pronouncing the judgement: Whether the petition filed by Bilkis Bano under Article 32 is maintainable; if public interest litigations (PIL) assailing the remission order is maintainable; the competency of Gujarat government in passing the remission orders; and if the remission orders were in accordance with the law.

Apart from the gangrape, the 11 persons in the case were convicted in the killing of seven of Bano's family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bano was gangraped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven of her family who were killed.