Bilkis Bano judgement shows how remorseless convicts scammed the court

What Radheshyam did not say

In their judgement, Justices Nagarathna and Bhuyan noted that Radheshyam had suppressed multiple facts and made misleading statements, in order to persuade the 2022 bench to rule in his favour. The counsel of Bilkis informed the court of how Radheshyam approached the court and got the remission order, the contentions which were found to be true by the top court.

According to the judgement, these are the omissions made by him:

> In 2019, Radeshyam had approached the Gujarat HC to consider his plea for remission by the Gujarat government. The court observed that the appropriate government would be that of Maharashtra and dismissed his petition.

> He then approached the Maharashtra government, within two weeks of the dismissal. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) - which conducted the probe, the Mumbai special court - that convicted him, SP and district magistrate of Dahod, Gujarat had all given negative opinions for his remission.

> He once again filed a similar petition at the Gujarat HC in 2020, which was also dismissed.

Apart from this, when he approached the SC in 2022, he made a misleading statement about “divergence of opinion” between the Gujarat and Bombay HC, and that he approached the SC because of this. However, what he failed to disclose was that, the court noted, the Bombay HC’s 2013 order was pertaining to transfer of the convicts from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The Gujarat HC’s 2019 order was regarding his premature release.

"In 2013, the issue of remission had not arisen at all. But the writ petitioner projected as if the two high courts had contradicted themselves in their orders and therefore, he was constrained to file a writ petition invoking the jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution," the petitioners challenging the remission submitted at the court.

The court noted that the 2019 Gujarat HC order was not challenged by Radeshyam in his petition to the Supreme Court. The court observed, “Curiously… the order dated 17.07.2019 has been set aside even in the absence of there being any prayer thereto nor any discussion of the same.”

No other convicts approached the SC

The court also noted that only Radeshyam approached the SC seeking a direction to the Gujarat government to consider his premature release, and none of the other convicts in the case did so. “Therefore, in so far these respondents are concerned, there was no direction of this court or any court to the state of Gujarat to consider their premature release,” the court observed.

The bench ruled that that remission order for the 11 convicts obtained by “fraud played on this court” and hence was “hit by fraud and is a nullity and non est in the eye of law”.

The court also came down heavily on the Gujarat government for “usurpation of powers” and “abuse of discretion”.

