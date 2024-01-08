Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission of 11 convicts, says Gujarat govt complicit

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 8, quashed the remission of sentence and release of convicts in the case related to gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. All the 11 convicts have been asked to surrender back to prison within two weeks. The convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government on August 15, 2022, triggering massive outrage.

The apex court held that the state of Gujarat had no jurisdiction to pass the remission orders. The court also observed that the petition based on which the SC, in May 2022, directed the Gujarat government to grant remission was “obtained by fraud”. The court further ruled that the state of Maharashtra was the appropriate government to consider the remission applications.

The court said that the convicts filed pleas at the SC “surreptitiously” based on which the Gujarat government passed remission orders. The bench further observed that the Gujarat government was “complicit” and “acted in tandem” with the convict in misleading the court by suppressing the facts. “Use of power by Gujarat was only an usurpation of power by the state,” the court said.