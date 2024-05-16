Pallikaranai Caste killing: Sessions court denies bail to three accused

The Chengalpattu District court on Wednesday, May 15, dismissed the bail plea of three accused involved in the Pallikaranai caste killing. Sessions court judge M Ezhilarasi rejecting the bail for the accused said, “Taking into consideration the gravity and nature of the offence, conduct of the petitioner/accused, the strong objection raised by the learned Public Prosecutor, investigation is not yet completed, the facts and circumstances of the case, this Court is not inclined to grant bail to the petitioners. Accordingly, this petition is dismissed.”

Praveen, a 22-year-old Dalit man from the Paraiyar caste, was killed on February 24 for marrying Sharmila, who belongs to the Yadava caste (classified as Other Backward Class) in Chennai’s Pallikaranai. Sharmila’s brother Dinesh (24) and four others, Sriram (18), Vishnu (23), Jothi Lingam (25), and Stephen Kumar (24), were accused of murdering Praveen.

The accused – Dinesh and Jothi Lingam – had applied for bail on April 8, 42 days after they were arrested by the Pallikaranai police. It may be noted that as per the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an accused cannot apply for bail before 60 days. Shortly after, Sriram had also applied for bail.

Meanwhile, Praveen’s family alleged that the Pallikaranai police notified them of the bail application of Dinesh and Jothi one day prior to the bail hearing in court, thereby not allowing any time to the family to oppose the application. They said that the police were absent in court on the day of the hearing.

According to the norms, the bail notice in this case should have been sent to the victim’s family, atleast three days prior to the court hearing, thereby allowing them time to challenge the plea.

Following Praveen’s murder, his wife Sharmila died by suicide on April 22. Praveen’s family had previously alleged that Sharmila took the extreme step as she was upset with the police’s alleged bias in the case.

Senior advocate Bhavani B Mohan, who is the counsel of the victim has alleged that party workers and leaders associated with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are protecting the culprits from facing police charges in Praveen’s murder . He also said that public prosecutors and the police were biased towards Sharmila’s family since her father is in the DMK, and had called for an impartial probe by the CB-CID or the CBI.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State Health Department’s suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 6500022

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.



24x7 Helpline: 9820466726