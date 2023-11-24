NWMI condemns Thanthi Tv, Polimer News and News Tamil 24*7 for bar incident coverage

The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) has slammed several Tamil channels for their ‘paparazzi-style’ coverage of the incident at the Big Bull lounge, a Chennai bar, earlier this week. NWMI further pointed out that the coverage amounts to sexual harassment. The Tamil media outlets Thanthi Tv, Polimer News and News Tamil 24*7 had misrepresented a scuffle at the bar caused by inebriated men on the night of the cricket World Cup final. Further, the camerapersons and reporters had turned on the women at the bar, hounding and shaming them for drinking and for their clothes.

Responding to the coverage, NWMI has said, “Not only was the incident misreported, women at the bar were sexually harassed, shamed and hounded by the camerapersons of Thanthi Tv, Polimer News and News Tamil 24*7, operating in paparazzi style. The reports aired the following morning focused largely on shaming the women for their attire and for drinking. Coverage of this kind can only be described as sexual harassment. The onus for this lies with the respective editors-in-chief of the three media outlets who have allowed, if not encouraged, lewd and sexualised reportage on their channels.”

NWMI further said that it is “alarming and condemnable that none of these channels have so far acknowledged the misreporting and sexual harassment of multiple women who happened to be at the location that evening. Nor have they apologised for violating the privacy of the women, for attempting to broadcast their identities without their consent, and for hounding them with cameras while yelling obscene questions at them.”