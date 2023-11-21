How women became the target in a case of vengeance against a Chennai pub

The police said that one of the men had informed the reporter about the ruckus.

However, when TNM asked the reporter, he said that he was on the crime beat and rushed to the spot as he received a tip-off. He also claimed that he tried to open the door forcefully as there were people inside the pub and the bouncers were not allowing entry for him to inspect if there was a problem.

Curiously, though News Tamil 24*7 was the first to reach the spot, they did not telecast the story till Monday evening.

Although no FIR has been registered, police sources say the owner of the bar was asked to submit an undertaking that he will follow the rules.

The coverage by Thanthi TV, Polimer News and News 24x7 drew the shock and fury of many. The visuals focus repeatedly on the women’s clothes, with the cameras deliberately lurking over their bodies. Despite the obvious discomfort of the women, the camerapersons are seen hounding the women, most of whom were covering their faces with a scarf or dupatta. The camera tries again and again to get close up shots of the women’s faces.

It didn’t stop with that either. Headlines on Thanthi TV screamed ‘all-night alcohol party was busted by the police,’ and ‘half-dressed women ran out during the incident’. In one clip, a woman can be seen telling a cameraman to stop filming her, adding that she’d file a case against him. To that the cameraman responds in a disparaging tone, “Podu, podu. Po, po” (go ahead and get lost). As public anger built up on social media, Thanthi TV edited their post on X, but with a no less offensive headline. “Please… Thayavu seidhu ponga, Iravil ladies seidha seyal, sathamillamal vandha police, iravil nadantha paraparappu,” the post claimed, which translates to “Please leave. Here’s what the ladies did at night, and how the police arrived at the scene quietly.”