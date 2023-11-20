Women in Chennai pub chased, shamed, and moral policed by news channels

On Sunday, November 19, the night of the cricket World Cup final, the manager of a pub in Chennai’s Turn Bulls Road called the police after a group of people created a ruckus at the establishment. Meanwhile, the group, that had accused the pub of not allowing them inside, also complained to the police that the pub was operating after the cutoff time of 11.30 pm. As the ruckus continued, the police arrived and forced the pub to shut down. But in their reportage of the incident, Tamil news channels including Thanthi TV, NewsTamil 24*7 and Polimer bafflingly turned on the women who were at the pub. The reportage, rife with misogynistic remarks about the women’s clothes, implied that their interactions with the men at the bar were lewd and sexual in nature. Further, the news channel’s footage from the pub repeatedly focused on the women, policing their attire and trying to get close shots of their faces, despite being asked not to.

According to the Saidapet police, under whose jurisdiction that pub falls, the place was functioning beyond 11:30 pm on Sunday. “Upon receiving a complaint at around midnight, we reached the pub. They didn’t open the door for ten minutes. Later the place was cleared and a report was filed in the J1 Saidapet police station,” a police official confirmed. The police also said that news channels including Jaya TV, Polimer and Thanthi TV among others, were already present at the premises when the inspection happened. The pub manager however told TNM that they wanted to shut down by 11.30 pm, but the group of men threatened them against sending the other customers out, which is when they decided to call the police.

The coverage of the incident, which has led to widespread outrage online, brings up the question of why the women at the bar were targeted by the media for the actions of the management. Many also pointed out that the presence of women at the bar was reported as if it were a crime.