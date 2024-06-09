‘Healthy democracy’: Rajinikanth says people have chosen a strong Opposition

The Superstar, along with his son-in-law and hugely popular actor Dhanush were among the attendees at the inaugural event for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya held on January 21. “A dispute that has been going on for nearly 500 years has been put to an end following the Supreme Court’s verdict. The verdict has now been implemented. This is an unforgettable day in history ,” Rajini had told reporters at the airport before his flight to Ayodhya. As has been widely noted the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Awadhesh Prasad, a Dalit leader, won from Faizabad constituency where the Ram temple is situated by a margin of 54, 567 votes against the BJP’s Lallu Singh.

Days after the Ram Temple inaugural and ahead of the release of Lal Salaam which features an extended Rajinikanth cameo, controversy hit again. Responding to the allegations of ‘Sanghi’, the film’s director and Rajini’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced on January 26, “Recently, people keep saying one word ‘Sanghi’ and I don’t understand why people call him that. Let me say this – Superstar Rajinikanth is not a ‘Sanghi' . If he was a ‘Sanghi’, he would not do Lal Salaam. This film can be done only by a man with a lot of humanity.” In the film, Rajini plays a communal harmony-minded Muslim gangster named Moidheen Bhai. If this confused people, two days later, Rajini seemed to alter the narrative by saying, “Aishwarya did not at any point say that ‘Sanghi’ is a bad word . She meant that I am a theist and am fond of all religions and asked why everyone calls me a Sanghi.”