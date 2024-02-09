Lal Salaam review: Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s communal harmony film is preachy & confusing

“When our freedom fighters fought for freedom, they did not differentiate between Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. When Muslims wanted a different country, they created Pakistan and those who wished to go, left. But we stayed. We are Indians. We are Indian Muslims,” says an emotional Moideen Bhai (Rajinikanth) at a peace meeting in the backdrop of a communal clash. Similar dialogues on communal harmony are peppered throughout the duration of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam. But the dialogues seem to be merely lip service to communal harmony, which seems to be the crux of the film but hardly materialises on the screen.

Lal Salaam is centred around Hindu-Muslim riots that break out between two fictional villages in Salem – Murabad and Sandanakoodu – and its aftermath. The film follows a non-linear format, where the story alternates between what instigated the conflict and how the residents of the two villages are coming to terms with the loss and destruction. Thirunavakarasu (Vishnu Vishal) is the prime accused in what transpired between the two villages, while Moideen Bhai’s son Shamsudeen (a wonderful Vikranth) is a victim of the violence. But the conflict soon loses plot and by the end of the film, you are left with a mishmash of communal harmony and personal vengeance, neither of them given a satisfactory closure. There is also no explanation to the logic behind naming the film after a salutation popular among Communists.

The film also has a lot of loose ends that seem like convenient insertions to keep the film going, but with no resolution in the end. For instance, one of the first scenes in the film involves a politician (KS Ravikumar) conspiring with two of his party members from Murabad to divide the united Hindu-Muslim population, so they can make their party’s candidate win. But he hardly makes an appearance after that. The film keeps harping on about the pre-existing unity between the two communities but several scenes in the film prove otherwise. Case in point is the rival cricket teams with only Hindu or Muslim players on each team.