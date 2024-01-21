‘Unforgettable day in history’: Rajinikanth to attend Ayodhya Ram temple consecration

Actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha as well as actors Pawan Kalyan and Dhanush left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram temple inauguration scheduled to happen on Monday, January 22. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mohanlal, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, among others, have been invited to take part in the Pran Pratishtha (temple consecration) event. The temple is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Rajinikanth said, “A dispute that has been going on for nearly 500 years has been put to an end following the Supreme Court’s verdict. The verdict has now been implemented. This is an unforgettable day in history.” He added that he expects the ceremony to be a grand affair and said he was extremely happy to attend it.