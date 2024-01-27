Rajinikanth is not a ‘Sanghi', says his daughter at Lal Salaam audio launch

Speaking at the audio launch of her upcoming film Lal Salaam, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth came in support of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth against the criticism that her father was in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She also stated that he would not have done the movie if he was a ‘Sanghi’.
‘Sanghi’ is a term sometimes used pejoratively on people who are supporters of the Hindutva ideology of Sangh Parivar. Rajinikanth is portraying a Muslim character ‘Moideen Bhai’ in the film slated for release on February 9.
“I try to stay away from social media. But my team comes back and keeps showing me what people talk about. Recently, people keep saying one word 'Sanghi' and I don’t understand why people call him that. Let me say this – Superstar Rajinikanth is not a ‘Sanghi'. If he was a ‘Sanghi’, he would not do Lal Salaam. This film can be done only by a man with a lot of humanity,” she said.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s clarification came days after Tamil actor Dhanush and Rajinikanth attended the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, which put the spotlight back on the political leanings of the superstar. Pa Ranjith, Tamil Director who teamed up with Rajinkanth in his superhit films Kabali and Kaala, had said that it was his personal choice to attend the event. “A 500-year-old problem has come to an end. But we need to question the politics behind that problem. My views on it are beyond whether it is just a simple right or wrong,” he had stated.
Rajinikanth had attended a special screening of his previous blockbuster ‘Jailer’ on August 18 with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. He had also touched the feet of the Yogi, drawing widespread flak from people in Tamil Nadu. Reacting to the controversy, Rajinikanth said it was his habit to touch the feet of yogis and sanyasis for their blessings, even if they were younger to him.
In November 2019, Rajinikanth, while denying that he had been invited to join BJP, had said that a section of the media and some individuals were attempting to paint him with saffron.