Rajinikanth is not a ‘Sanghi', says his daughter at Lal Salaam audio launch

“I try to stay away from social media. But my team comes back and keeps showing me what people talk about. Recently, people keep saying one word 'Sanghi' and I don’t understand why people call him that. Let me say this – Superstar Rajinikanth is not a ‘Sanghi'. If he was a ‘Sanghi’, he would not do Lal Salaam. This film can be done only by a man with a lot of humanity,” she said.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s clarification came days after Tamil actor Dhanush and Rajinikanth attended the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, which put the spotlight back on the political leanings of the superstar. Pa Ranjith, Tamil Director who teamed up with Rajinkanth in his superhit films Kabali and Kaala, had said that it was his personal choice to attend the event. “A 500-year-old problem has come to an end. But we need to question the politics behind that problem. My views on it are beyond whether it is just a simple right or wrong,” he had stated.