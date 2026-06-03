Ground Report on Coimbatore POCSO case: Moral scrutiny of mother overshadows violence of men

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Mere days after a 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Coimbatore district, a video went viral on social media. The woman in the video was the girl’s neighbour. She alleged the mother had been too intoxicated to notice that her child was missing until the next morning.

This narrative was soon pushed by many on the internet. Public debates quickly centred on the mother’s morality rather than on the brutality of the men, Karthi and Mohan, who committed the crime. When TNM visited Bharatipuram village, residents too seemed united in directing their anger at the mother.

When asked why their attention had shifted to her, residents repeated the allegations of alcohol consumption and that the family’s demands for compensation had irked them.

Neha*, the woman who posted the viral video, claimed she was “furious” that the mother had demanded financial aid. She told TNM, “The child would still be alive had the mother been more responsible. Instead, she asked for compensation.”

Compensation is an established administrative practice. Describing demands for aid by victims’ families as a moral failure is incorrect, experts pointed out.

Vidya Reddy, co-founder of Tulir – Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, said, “The family of a POCSO victim should not have even had to ask for compensation in the first place. The family who lost the child should get the compensation by default.”