Farmer Arul Arumugam gets bail, vows to continue protest against DMK govt

Five days after the Tamil Nadu government dropped charges under the Goondas Act on techie-turned-farmer Arul Arumugam, THE district court in Tiruvannamalai granted him bail on Wednesday, January 10. Speaking to TNM, Arul condemned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party for allegedly deceiving farmers after promising to work in their best interest before they came to power in 2021.

Arul said the protests against the government’s decision to acquire 3,000 acres of wetlands for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), will continue and that the farmers will pursue cases against the authorities for unjustly charging him and six other farmers under the Goondas Act.