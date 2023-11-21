Who is Arul A, techie-turned-farmer charged under Goondas Act by TN govt?

On November 4, the Tamil Nadu police arrested 20 farmers from Melma and neighbouring villages in Tiruvannamalai district, who were protesting the land acquisition for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT). Seven of the 20 farmers were then booked under the Goondas Act. After civil society groups and activists condemned the action, charges under the Goondas Act were revoked for all except one farmer - Arul Arumugam. The court granted bail to the other farmers on Monday, November 20, except for Arul. This has led to questioning why the state government is singling out and targeting Arul.