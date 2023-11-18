SIPCOT Protest: Tamil Nadu CM revokes Goondas Act against six farmers

As Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan go to the polls, TNM and Newslaundry are joining forces to bring you the best on-ground reportage and analysis. Click here to support our election fund.

According to the CM’s statement, the decision to revoke provisions of the Goondas Act was taken following representations from family members of six farmers Pachaiyappan, Devan, Chozhan, Thirumal, Masilamani, and Bakkiyaraj. The statement said the family members of detained farmers had met Cheyyar MLA O Jothi and pleaded for their release stating that they had participated in the protests after being instigated by outsiders and that they had promised not to indulge in such activities in the future. Later, the pleas were brought to the notice of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister through Minister of Public Works EV Velu.

Stalin in his statement said Tiruvannamalai district did not have industries to generate employment. Considering the plight of unemployment in the region, SIPCOT industrial parks are being developed here. The third 3,174-acre SIPCOT project is to be implemented in Melma and seven neighbouring villages. After the notification was issued for 1200 acres, 239 landowners opposed the project while 1642 landowners agreed to it.

CM’s statement said 20 persons had staged continuous protests against the acquisition from July 2 this year. They were arrested and booked under various sections as they obstructed a public servant from discharging their duties, disrupted public order by frequent road rokos, prevented landowners who volunteered to sell their plots to the government, and damaged public assets, the statement said adding that seven of them were detained under the Goondas Act based on recomendations by the district SP.