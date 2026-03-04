‘Even Karunanidhi couldn't do it’: Vijay questions DMK’s bid for consecutive term

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, on Wednesday, March 4, launched a strong attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s ability to return to power for a consecutive second term. Calling the task “longer than the Great Wall of China”, he asserted that the 2026 Assembly election would be a direct contest between his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the DMK.

Addressing party functionaries and supporters in Thanjavur district, Vijay said, “There is no history of the DMK coming to power twice in a row. Even his father (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) could not do it,” he said.

He alleged that both the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were working together to politically sideline him. “They pretend to fight outside, but internally they have a clear understanding to stop me,” he claimed.

Vijay also accused the DMK of selectively targeting the Union government for political mileage.

“When there is a raid to inquire about their loot, they go to Delhi with a white umbrella. But here they speak as if it is Tamil Nadu versus Delhi,” he added.

Referring to a cricket analogy, he said, “Even in cricket, Delhi cannot touch Tamil Nadu. In cricket, Tamil Nadu blows the whistle (Chennai Super Kings). In politics too, TVK will blow the whistle,” referring to his party’s election symbol.

Vijay also said that society may remember doctors and lawyers in times of problems, but they would unknowingly think of farmers every day. “I do not know whether rebirth is real. But if it is, I would prefer to be born in a farmer's family,” he said and acknowledged that he did not have deep knowledge in agriculture.

“I will not deceive you by claiming I am a ‘deltakaaran’,” he added, pointing to CM Stalin's statement in the Assembly.

The TVK chief also said his party's first political journey began with the Parandur airport issue and reiterated that farmer concerns would be among the first to be addressed if TVK forms the government. Referring to recent controversies, including the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issue around his film Jana Nayagan, Vijay thanked those who supported him in the issue.

“Many people raised their voices in the Jana Nayagan film issue. Notably, even CM Stalin has raised his voice, but in a way that did not fully touch the matter. I thank everyone who raised their voice, including the Chief Minister.”

Citing a recent United Nations report warning of water bankruptcy, Vijay said he feared the possibility of groundwater depletion in Tamil Nadu. He blamed illegal sand mining and alleged inaction despite court criticism. “When farmers raise concerns, you slap Goondas cases on them. But can you act against those backing illegal mining?” he asked.

He also referred to inter-state water disputes, including the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar issues, and said silence should not be understood as not having knowledge. He further mentioned the use of Remote Operating Vehicles (ROVs) to study dam strength and durability, and said he was aware of the technical aspects of such matters.

Vijay criticised the CM Stalin's practice of writing letters to the Prime Minister Modi to protect fishermen facing action from Sri Lankan authorities and promised his government would ensure their safety. He also outlined his promises that the TVK government would ensure there is no shortage of manure for delta farmers.

He also announced that for farming families owning up to two acres of land, and landless agricultural labourers with none in the family employed in state or Union government service, his government would bear the full cost of their children's higher education, including engineering, medicine and other professional courses.

“If any project goes against the wishes of farmers, even if the Union government imposes pressure, a TVK government will reject it entirely. Our government will always stand with farmers,” he said.

Before concluding his speech, Vijay administered a pledge to party functionaries, asserting that the party would not be deceived by money or inducements. “No one can buy us. We will not deviate from our word,” he said.