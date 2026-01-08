Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release postponed amid CBFC delay, new date awaited

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The release of actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been postponed after the Madras High Court reserved its order on a plea filed by the makers seeking Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification for the film. “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences,” the producers said in a statement, adding that the postponement was due to “unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.”

The makers have not yet announced a revised release date.

The political action drama, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was scheduled to hit theatres on January 9. Distributors in Europe, Malaysia and the US first confirmed the postponement through posts on social media earlier in the day, following which the producers issued an official statement.