Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release postponed amid CBFC delay, new date awaited

The release of actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been postponed after the Madras High Court reserved its order on a plea filed by the makers seeking Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification for the film. “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences,” the producers said in a statement, adding that the postponement was due to “unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.”
The makers have not yet announced a revised release date.
The political action drama, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was scheduled to hit theatres on January 9. Distributors in Europe, Malaysia and the US first confirmed the postponement through posts on social media earlier in the day, following which the producers issued an official statement.
The postponement comes amid a delay in clearance from CBFC. With no certificate issued, KVN Productions had approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to grant the film a ‘UA 16+’ certificate. The court reserved its order on Wednesday and is expected to pronounce its decision before January 9.
The uncertainty surrounding the release has also triggered disruptions across theatres in Tamil Nadu, where advance bookings had already begun. Several theatres assured audiences that ticket amounts would be refunded following the postponement. Reports of black-market ticket prices soaring up to Rs 5,000 — far above the government-mandated cap — had also surfaced ahead of the planned release.
Jana Nayagan is described as a high-octane political action film centred on an upright police officer who takes on an extremist network and a powerful politician, set against the backdrop of Indian democracy. The ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film is widely expected to be Vijay’s final project before his full-time entry into politics.