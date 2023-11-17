TN police book 7 farmers under Goondas Act for protesting SIPCOT land acquisition

Nandikesan, farmer and father of N Chozhan who has been booked under the Goondas Act, told TNM that the police on November 7, came to his house looking for something. “We don’t know what they were searching for but they came to our house when the rest of us were working in the field. Only my school-going granddaughter was home,” Nandikesan said. He added that the police are trying to instill fear in the minds of the villagers. “Their attitude towards us has changed. They get angry even if we ask for an explanation of something because we don’t understand the law,” he alleged.

When TNM reached out to Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police (SP) Karthikeyan for a comment on these allegations, no response was received.

It is to be noted that an FIR was filed against the 33 farmers under bailable sections with a maximum punishment of five years. According to the Supreme Court’s directions, individuals who are not trying to escape trial, threaten witnesses, or destroy witnesses, need not be remanded immediately if the punishment is under seven years.

Citing these conditions, Vinayagam, a farmer from Uzhavan Urimai Iyakkam in Chengam village, told TNM, “None of them tried to escape after the FIR was registered. They were continuing peaceful protests. Why are the police labelling them as Goondas? Our demand is to the government. We want the Goondas Act to be lifted.”

14 activists including Nityanand Jayaraman from Chennai Solidarity Group, Jayaram Venkatesan from Arapoor Iyakkam, G Sundarrajan from Poovulagin Nanbargal, and Aruna Roy from Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan had condemned the arrest of the farmers. They have noted that the project will take over 3,000 acres of agricultural wetland from several villages around Cheyyar. The activists, in a combined statement, cited that five of the 20 farmers have been transferred to various jails across Tamil Nadu including jails in Madurai, Trichy, Cuddalore, and Coimbatore, and have called it a form of harassment. They also added that since another FIR was filed against these farmers in July, the combined charges may prolong their imprisonment.