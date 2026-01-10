CM MK Stalin accuses CBFC of acting as BJP-led Union govt ‘weapon’

The dispute between the Jana Nayagan production team and the CBFC has moved to the courts, with the Madras High Court recently staying its earlier order directing the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to the film, after the board challenged the directive.

The CBFC has also faced criticism over its certification of Parasakthi, starring Siva Karthikeyan. The board granted the film a UA certificate but insisted on 25 cuts. The film is set against the anti-Hindi agitations in the Madras Presidency during the 1960s.

Several of the cuts and changes relate to references to Hindi and popular phrases attributed to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, triggering sharp political reactions.

Notably, Parasakthi is distributed by Red Giant Movies, a company affiliated with the DMK leadership’s family.

The BJP, meanwhile, has denied allegations of Union government interference. BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said the CBFC was bound by statutory rules and that certification decisions were taken strictly in accordance with established norms.