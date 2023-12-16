Ennore spill: Fishers who lost livelihood now remove oil using mugs and drums

A press release from the CPCL, on December 13, noted that a 300-metre single containment boom was installed at the mouth area in Ennore Creek and additionally 325 metre of the two-layered boom was installed near the bridge to contain the oil spill further. CPCL noted that the oil skimmer operation commenced on December 13, however, it also noted that manual cleaning of the shoreline in the creek area is being carried out and 20 metric tonnes of solid waste has been cleared. CPCL noted that it had sought help from Paradip Port to get a skimmer and 500 metres of boom and also Kamarajar port oil spill management team stepped into action. After the resistance from the fishers to using surgical gloves, PPE kits including 600 gloves, 600 masks, 250 gumboots, and 150 goggles were distributed in the Ennore Creek area.

Read: https://www.thenewsminute.com/tamil-nadu/ennore-oil-spill-in-pictures-fisherfolk-plagued-by-contamination-loss-of-livelihood

However, fishers say not all those who deployed to remove the oil got the PPE kits. Kumaresan, a resident from Kaattukuppam said that per boat 3 to 4 fishers are working to remove the oil and nearly 100 boats have been deployed. “The PPE kits are not sufficient for all of us. Gumboots and goggles are not given to everyone in my village. We wanted them to give us sanitizer and soap to clean our hands before having our food. But they did not include it in the PPE kit,” Kumaresan noted.

Activists noted that the recent spill of oil into Buckingham Canal would create a greater impact and health-related issues than the 2017 spill but the removal process is taking place at snail's pace. “The 2017 spill occurred at the sea when two ships were collided. During that time Coastal Guard, Army, and Vessels were deployed to remove the oil that was spread across 34 square kilometers of the sea. These arrangements are nowhere to be seen in the ground,” Prabhakaran noted.

The coastal guard survey that was conducted last week revealed that the recent oil spill spread up to 20 square kilometers. However, the estimation excluded the stretch between the Manali CPCL facility and Buckingham Canal and the Ennore Creek to Kalanji area. Unfortunately, we are yet to know what kind of oil that was seeped into the water bodies. It is to be noted that there was no technical report from the TNPCB to know what kind of oil was leaked from the CPCL facility. “We do not know whether it was a crude oil or processed oil or the chemical components it had carried and what kind of harm it would create if the residents keep exposing themselves to the oil,” Prabhakaran noted further. He urged the TNPCB to conduct the test on the oil and submit the report soon and he also urged the government to conduct medical camps in the affected areas to address the health issues people are facing now.

Not only did the fishing hamlets alone suffer from the oil spill but also the residents who reside in Ernavoor, Kargil Nagar, Varadharaja Nagar, Kaattankaadu, Adidravidar Kudiyiruppu, and Brindhavan Nagar suffered as the oil laced floodwater entered their houses. Activists urge the government to evacuate the people from the areas till the oil is wiped out from their residential areas.