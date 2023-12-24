Ennore oil spill: TN Govt announces Rs 12,500 relief to affected fisherfolk families

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, December 23, announced that fishing families impacted by the oil spill in Ennore would receive relief aid of Rs 12,500 each. He further said that compensation of Rs, 10,000 would be given for repairing boats damaged by the spill. The spill, which occurred on December 4–the day Cyclone Michaung hit Chennai, caused devastation for more than 20,000 people living on the banks of the Buckingham Canal in Ennore.

The oil that had leaked out from a refinery owned by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) entered the sea through Ennore Creek, reaching 20 sq km into the Kasimedu Harbour in North Chennai. It is to be noted that the coastal area from Ennore to Kasimedu is densely populated with marine life and is a popular fishing area as well.

On December 23, fisherfolk from two more villages in Ennore, Chinnakuppam and Periyakuppam, staged protests demanding to be included in state government relief aid, as they too had suffered severe losses.