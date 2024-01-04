Ennore oil spill: Pelican habitats destroyed, TN Forest Dept rescues 7 birds

Pelicans tend to migrate in large numbers and live in groups. After the oil leakage into Kosasthalayar and Buckingham Canal on December 4 from the CPCL facility in Manali in North Chennai, the pelican pods scattered. The fleets moved away from the Ennore habitats as the oil floating on the entire stretch from Buckingham Canal to the Ennore estuary severely damaged the aquatic ecosystem of the river. The birds on the waterbodies were affected as the floating oil was smeared on their bodies, their long beaks, and large throat pouches. Following the oil spill, different species of water birds could not hunt or fly away. They were dehydrated and weakened over the period.

Speaking to TNM, Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prasant said that the rough estimation of affected birds is anywhere between 50 to 70, and rescue operations are likely to be continued to ensure all the affected birds are captured and rehabilitated. “Several affected birds still have strong mobility, so when we try to catch them, they move away or fly. So it will take time to capture every affected bird,” he said

Nishant Ravi, a Chennai-based wildlife conservationist from Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD), said around 40 to 45 birds were spotted in the Ennore stretch alone. He said the birds rescued from the river are being sent to Guindy National Park for the oil removal process and further treatment. “As of now, we have rescued birds that could not fly or move as oil clogged their feathers and hindered their movement,” Nishant said.