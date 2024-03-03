Ennore gas leak: Residents stage protest on Chennai’s Elliot’s Beach against Coromandel

Demanding the permanent closure of Murugappa Group’s Coromandel International Limited (CIL) fertiliser plant in Tamil Nadu, residents of Ennore organised a human chain protest at Elliot’s Beach in Chennai’s Besant Nagar on Sunday, March 3. As many as 300 people joined the protest in solidarity. The protests against CIL began on December 27, 2023, after 67.638 metric tonnes of ammonia gas leaked from CIL’s pipelines in the sea , affecting 33 villages located around the fertiliser manufacturing plant in just 15 minutes.

Although several protests were outside CIL’s gates near Periyakuppam village by 33 villages, the protestors moved to South Chennai’s Elliot’s beach on the 68th day of protest on Sunday.

Bhagat Singh, a resident of Ennore and a representative of People’s Protection Group in Ennore, said, “We have been protesting in Ennore which is in the Northern tip of the city and we felt that our protests need to be heard by the people residing in the south. We want the people of Chennai to understand that we are not only protesting for the lives of people living in North Chennai but for all of Chennai since any mishap that causes a leak from the 12,000 metric tonne ammonia tank in CIL’s factory, is dangerous for the entire city.”