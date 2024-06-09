‘DMK first to oppose NEET’ says Stalin, releases AK Rajan report in 8 languages

With anti-NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) sentiments now spreading outside of southern states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has pointed out that it was DMK who first opposed NEET, the nationalised test that aspirants to medical and dental courses must pass for entrance into both Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) levels.

In a statement, the CM said, “The DMK was the first to foresee the hazards of NEET and undertook a large-scale campaign against it. After coming to power, we constituted a high-level committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET-based admission processes. The Committee's report, based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students, parents, and the public, has been published and shared with various state governments to expose NEET's anti-poor and anti-social justice nature.”

Alongside a long statement, the CM also released the Justice AK Rajan Committee report from 2021 in eight languages. The AK Rajan report was, as mentioned, commissioned by the state government after the DMK came to power in 2021, in line with their poll promise to ban NEET in Tamil Nadu.