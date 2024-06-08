Explained: The allegations of scam surrounding NEET UG 2024

National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Subodh Kumar Singh announced on Saturday, June 8, that the Education Ministry has set up a panel to re-examine results of over 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. The panel would review the results and submit a report within a week, he said.

Ever since the NTA announced the results for NEET UG on June 4, the institute and the exam have been shrouded in controversy. Aspirants, parents, and several politicians have termed the multiple discrepancies surrounding the exam an elaborate scam, specifically raising concerns about the alleged question paper leaks and the NTA’s decision to award ‘grace marks’ to a segment of students. Let’s take a closer look at the events that have unfolded so far.

Grace marks for ‘loss of time’

Around 1,563 students were awarded grace marks after students filed representations in High Courts including in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, claiming that they lost out on time due to various issues in the centre, including a case of the wrong question papers having been distributed. The NTA said that a committee devised a formula that was approved by the Supreme Court in a judgement in 2018 to address this issue, and that accordingly, grace marks were awarded to the candidates from affected centres.

Aspirants have since alleged that 100s of marks were awarded as grace marks but the NTA has dismissed these claims. But director general Subodh Kumar Singh has maintained that the awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam, and that the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process.

Alleged question paper leak

Media reports had also alleged that before the test commenced on May 5, the NEET UG question paper had been leaked at some exam centres. A Times of India report said that at least three such instances were reported and the police have registered cases. One of the cases was probed by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police, who found that parents of students paid around Rs 50 lakh for the question paper to be leaked . Up to 13 people, including parents and aspirants, were arrested by the EOU in Bihar.

Activists have been saying the NTA should not have declared the results, since students didn’t have a level playing field due to such complaints. However, the NTA has maintained that all claims of alleged paper leaks were baseless, stating that each question paper was accounted for.

But there arose further cause for suspicion as eight students, reportedly from the same exam centre in Jhajjar Haryana, scored 720/720 and were ranked among the 67 students who bagged the perfect score.

Inaccurate answer key

Another controversy surrounding the exam was that the answer key was incorrect. For one question in the subject of Physics, aspirants claimed that two of the given options were correct answers. Around 13,000 students have challenged the answer key for that question, since several students skipped the question because there were two possible answers and lost four marks. It may be noted that since the exam has negative marking, a wrong answer would cost them five marks, while skipping a question will cost them only four marks.

Several aspirants pointed out that the students who attempted the question, and chose one of the two right options, were awarded five grace marks as against those who saw the possibility of both the answers being right and skipped them with the hope of saving one mark. They have since demanded that the NTA omit that question for evaluation or award grace marks to all those who appeared for the examination to regulate the competition.

It may be noted that out of the students who received perfect scores, 44 students had secured the score as they had attempted the Physics question and were hence, awarded grace marks.

Court cases

Some aspirants have also moved multiple courts in India regarding the alleged scam. On June 1, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking the court to direct the NTA to conduct the examination again.

The Calcutta High Court, on June 7, ordered the NTA to file a response within 10 days in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging various irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 examination. A division bench presided over by Justice Apurba Sinha Ray also asked the NTA to disclose in its affidavit the details of how the reservation policies of the State as well as the Union government have been followed while preparing the merit list. Posting the matter for further hearing after two weeks, the HC ordered the NTA to preserve the records pertaining to the NEET UG 2024 examination until further orders.

Further, the Delhi High Court, on June 7, also sought the response of NTA in a petition that challenged the award of grace marks to candidates for one of the questions in the exam. The HC sought the court to direct NTA to award equal marks to all those who did not attempt the question.

Politicians demand probe

Responding to the controversies, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the “Modi government is directly responsible for this,” and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

“Paper leaks, rigging, and corruption have become an integral part of many examinations including NEET. The Modi government is directly responsible for this. For the candidates, appearing in the recruitment exams, then facing several irregularities, getting caught in the labyrinth of paper leaks, is playing with their future. BJP has cheated the youth of the country. We demand that a high-level investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court so that our talented students appearing in NEET and other exams get justice,” he said.