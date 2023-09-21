Doctors with zero percentile in NEET PG exam can now join PG courses

The qualifying percentile for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for postgraduate (PG) medical and dental courses has been brought down to zero across all categories by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The decision was announced on Wednesday, September 20 in a notification issued by the Medical Counselling Committee of India. With this, any student who appears for the NEET PG exam will be eligible to attend the counselling process, unless they get a negative percentile. Prior to this, the cut-off percentile for students from general/unreserved categories was 50, while it was 45 for persons with disability (PwD) and 40 for students of other reserved categories.