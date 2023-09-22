‘It’s just business’: Doctors react to new NEET PG zero percentile rule

Yazhini herself is pursuing pharmacology – a non-clinical subject. “We all know that India is one of the biggest exporters of generic medicines. But the regulations are so bad that many companies in India are being blacklisted by countries like the United States. I am now worried about where I will be able to work after I finish my course when so many industries are being blacklisted,” she says.

Also speaking to TNM, Dr Karthik, former president of Telangana’s Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA), echoes Yazhini’s sentiments about clinical and non-clinical courses, saying there is an overwhelming preference for the former.

Karthik says, “Until now, vacancies would remain unfilled in the management quota even if students can pay the high fees because they don’t meet the cut-off criteria. Now, this is no longer a problem for them. A person with a zero percentile score can still get a seat. What will happen to a profession that is patient-based when someone who could not even make the minimum cut-off marks—who has no merit, is able to buy a seat? This will have a huge impact on the quality of the public health care system.”

Yazhini also questions the notion of merit as emphasised by the Union government. “The BJP claimed that the reason for bringing in NEET was merit. But now they have reduced the qualifying percentile to zero – is this the merit the BJP keeps talking about? I believe that the only reason for reducing the cut-off percentile to zero is so that anyone, regardless of how poorly they’ve performed in the exams, can secure admission as long as they can afford to buy a seat. This only helps private colleges and deemed universities.”

She goes on to say, “When it comes to reservation for SC/ST/OBC students, privileged castes talk about merit. A student like Anita [who died by suicide after not qualifying in NEET] was not able to study medicine despite scoring over 1100 marks. But now, any person who can afford the high-cost entry barriers can get into PG medicine. I don’t understand the BJP’s concept of merit.”