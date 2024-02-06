Dalit girl’s assault case: DMK MLA’s son and daughter-in-law denied bail

The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Tuesday, February 6, dismissed the bail application of DMK MLA I Karunanithi's son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Merlina. The two are accused of abusing and assaulting Anu* (name changed), a Dalit girl who was working for them as a domestic help. After the horrific issue came to light, a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act. The couple had attempted to evade arrest and went on the run, but were finally tracked down in Andhra Pradesh by Tamil Nadu police on January 25 and were sent to judicial remand until February 9.

The first hearing for the couple’s bail application was held on February 2 and then adjourned so that all concerned parties could file their responses. On February 6, Judge Ali who was hearing the case, accepted the police’s argument that the investigation was still underway and denied bail to the couple. They are now likely to approach the Madras High Court for bail, reports say.

Anu was 17 years old when she started to work as a house help at Anto and Merlina’s residence to save money for attending coaching classes for NEET. When TNM spoke to her and accessed the FIR in January this year, it was revealed that Anu faced continuous harassment and assault by Merlina. The girl was beaten, burnt with cigarettes and physically assaulted, the FIR shows.