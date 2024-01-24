Dalit girl assaulted by DMK MLA’s family: Activists accuse cops of watering down FIR

TW: Sexual and physical assault

The son and daughter-in-law of Pallavaram DMK MLA I Karunanithi are in the dock for allegedly torturing and inflicting severe physical and sexual assault on an 18-year-old Dalit girl, who was employed as a housekeeper at their Chennai residence. Thiruvanmiyur police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused persons, Anto and Merlina, largely outlining Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections concerning criminal intimidation, voluntarily inflicting hurt, and punishment for offensive atrocities under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. But sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been omitted, although the survivor was abused from the age of 17. Activists point out that sexual assault sections are also missing from the FIR and the SC/ST Act sections cited are inadequate, given the extent of the torture that the girl has alleged

TNM accessed the said FIR, in which the complainant Anu (name changed) has detailed how the accused Merlina forced her to disrobe, before repeatedly hitting her on her private parts. Anu also said that Merlina often subjected her to violence at home, including by attacking her with utensils. The complaint said she also once made Anu clean out leftovers from the sink using her mouth and made her eat chillies as a punishment. The accused also turned the CCTV cameras off before allegedly committing these acts that amounted to sexual assault and torture.