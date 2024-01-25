Dalit girl’s assault: DMK MLA’s son and daughter-in-law finally arrested by Chennai cops

DMK MLA I Karunanithi’s son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Merlina have been on the run ever since an 18-year-old Dalit girl employed at their house made serious allegations against the couple, including that of physical assault and torture. Chennai police finally arrested the couple from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, January 25.

The arrest came after the Madras High Court refused to direct the Principal District and Sessions Court in Chennai to consider their bail application on the same day of their surrender. The couple were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.