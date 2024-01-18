Dalit girl alleges assault by DMK MLA’s family in Chennai

“Even before Pongal, they coerced me into signing a paper saying that I owed them Rs 2 lakh that ‘was paid’ for my education and I would continue to work there for the next three years,” she added.

The accident register at Ulundurpet Hospital also recorded that Anu was assaulted using a ladle, stick, and hair straightener. According to her statement to the hospital authorities, she was also kicked at her place of employment. During the medical examination, she was found to have abrasions above the eyes, forehead, in chin and burn injuries on both forearms.

The hospital management alerted the police as she had multiple injuries and contusions on her body. The Ulundurpet police further informed the Thiruvanmiyur Police Station as the series of incidents took place in Chennai.

Talking to TNM, a police source from the Neelankarai Assistant Commissioner's office said they received an intimation from the Ulundurpet police station and were yet to receive the complaint from the girl. “Once the complainant reaches the police, we will investigate further,” the police said.

“They snatched my phone, so I could not communicate with my mother. They forced me to sign a bond paper in the presence of my mother to work here for six months in May 2023. At that time, Merlina handed over my phone to my mom.”

Anu who secured 433 marks in her Class 12 exams wanted to study medicine. She took up a job as she wanted to save money for NEET coaching.