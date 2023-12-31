CM Stalin, Governor Ravi meet as per SC advice, discuss pending bills

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi met Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, December 30 at Raj Bhavan and discussed several issues over a 40-minute meeting. The meeting came after the Supreme Court suggested that the two meet to resolve the issues, as the matter of pending bills has reached the SC.

A release by the CM’s Office (CMO) stated that the CM advised the Governor to act according to the Constitution for the welfare of the state and its people. While the state government said that the CM urged the Governor to assent to the 10 important bills that were “unnecessarily sent to the President,” the Raj Bhavan maintained that the meeting was cordial and that he “underscored the need and advantage of periodic meetings” between them for the larger interest of the state.

The release from the CMO said that accepting an invitation by the Governor, the CM, along with Ministers Duraimurugan, Thangam Thennarasu, S Reguathy, SR Rajakannappan and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, met the Governor.