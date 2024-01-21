Why we did a TNM series on the southern echoes of the Ayodhya movement

Lakshmi Priya’s visit to Pudupalli Theruvu in Kerala’s Palakkad forces us to relive one of the most heartbreaking episodes of that turbulent period. She exhumes details from the cold-blooded killing of an 11-year-old Muslim girl by the Kerala police , who tried to justify the atrocity by accusing the child of leading a violent mob. The story shakes our confidence in avowedly secular parties given how governments led by both the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) protected the errant police officers and covered up the killing. The second Kerala story by Cris reminds us that while the state was relatively peaceful compared to the rest of the south, the tumult of those days gave the Sangh Parivar its first opportunity to mobilise sympathisers at the grassroots level.

The third story by Binu Karunakaran traverses the difficult space between Hindu and Muslim fundamentalism . His piece features a Muslim archaeologist who faced the ire of his community as well as the left for stating that Muslims should give up their claim in the Ayodhya dispute. The archaeologist seeks to separate the science from the politics in the matter.

Akchayaa Rajkumar’s story from Tamil Nadu makes us see the casteist insecurities of those who want all Hindus to unite under one ideology, one party and one supreme leader. She traces the origin of today’s surge to 1981. That’s when 1,500 Dalits converted to Islam in Meenakshipuram to break out of the Hindu caste system, which had a vice-like grip on them in the land of Periyar. The mass conversion provided the first spark that ignited the Ayodhya movement across the country.

Balakrishna Ganeshan writes about the contribution of undivided Andhra Pradesh in the mayhem of the 90s by recalling that at least 23,000 kar sevaks from the state travelled to Ayodhya for the demolition of the Babri mosque. Of them, a group from Karimnagar, the constituency of the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, was handpicked by LK Advani to lead the kar seva. His piece speaks not only about the ineptitude of Narasimha Rao but also introduces readers from this generation to the most visceral of the Telugu-speaking hate-mongers of that era: a man named ‘Tiger’ Narendra.

In the second story from Telugu land, Jahnavi Bathala provides an insight into the fascinating life of a world-famous sweet maker, business tycoon, and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement’s money man . While most of us who report on the excesses of Hindutva focus on its political and ideological aspects, her story is a rare attempt to understand how the movement is sustained financially. It helps us see the role of money in not just the mobilisation of Hindutva militants but also in keeping them out of legal tangles.

In a journalistic quest to uncover the foundation of Hindutva’s rise in the 1990s, Karnataka would require its own separate series. It’s after all the state that witnessed the most bloodshed at the time after Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Shivani Kava’s story tugs at the most prominent strain in this complex braid: a soft-spoken seer from Udupi who became the national face of the Ayodhya disturbances . The piece is also an important reminder of the double standards of Rajiv Gandhi, who unceremoniously sacked Karnataka’s Lingayat Chief Minister, Veerendra Patil, over his failure to contain communal violence. Shivani’s story is also helpful in understanding the exodus of the powerful Lingayat community from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the rise of BS Yediyurappa.

