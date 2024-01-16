How Karnataka and a seer from Udupi were at the heart of Ram Janmabhoomi movement

The grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 stirs memories in Karnataka of a turbulent, blood-soaked period. The state witnessed some of the worst communal violence in the years leading up to the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. Revisiting that period is useful to understand why this is the only state in southern India where Hindutva rhetoric resonates like a gong, uniting diverse sects, castes, and linguistic regions under one ideological umbrella.

The movement, which today has thousands of foot soldiers in Karnataka, began in the coastal district of Udupi with a two-day Dharma Sansad between October 31 and November 1, 1985. Over a thousand Hindutva ideologues gathered for the event that featured prominent religious heads from different parts of the country.

The Dharma Sansad ended with a resolution to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya in place of the Babri mosque. It was also unanimously decided that the seer of Udupi Pejawara Math, Vishveshwara Theertha Swami, a disciple of the second RSS chief, MS Golwalkar, would be one of the trustees of the newly formed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT). The trust survives to this day. It has been entrusted by the Union government to manage the temple at Ayodhya and organise the gala event planned for its inauguration later this month.