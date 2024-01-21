Archaeologist or ‘faith’ healer: Babri Masjid excavation and the legacy of KK Muhammed

The pillar theory, first expounded by BB Lal, received media attention in 1990 after an article he wrote spoke about a series of pillar bases found to the south of Babri Masjid. The article was published in Manthan, an RSS publication, and critics alleged that these details were not part of ASI reports. Muhammed, however, refuted this argument.

“It was published in an archaeological journal. ASI did not want to provoke people, the report was only for academicians. But Marxist historians went to the press and gave a statement that Prof Lal had excavated the base and did not get anything associated with temples at all,” Muhammed alleged.

Muhammed is distressed by allegations made by academicians like Prof Syed Ali Rizvi of AMU and historian Prof Irfan Habib in 2019 that he was never part of the 1976 excavation. Prof Rizvi, chairman, Department of History, AMU, had in a response letter to an interview with Mohammad published in the Times of India said “the only possibility of Muhammed having visited the site when it was being excavated was as a diploma student for two or three days, as is the usual practice.” Muhammed’s name was also missing from the ASI’s annual report, he said.

But this was rebutted by BB Lal, who was then 98, and three other archaeologists who vouched for the presence of Muhammed as the only Muslim member in the team that excavated the Ayodhya site.

The incident deepened the long-running feud Muhammed has had with Leftist intellectuals, who he alleges misguide Muslims in India. His first spat was with Irfan Habib, who he alleges in his autobiography , An Indian I Am, discriminated against him as the head of the AMU History Department, for joining the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India and denied admission to PhD.

“I have a bad opinion about intellectual communists. Some of them don’t even have communist principles and use them only as a weapon. They would help organise funds for a cause from elsewhere but do nothing for the society from their own pockets,” said Muhammed, who spoke of running philanthropic projects on his own – schools for disadvantaged children from slums – while he was a resident of Delhi.

“Had I not met people like Irfan Habib I too would have been a communist,” he said.

The criticism raised by them against inferences made by the ASI with regard to Babri Masjid has no merit, said Muhammed. “Firstly, none of these people are archaeologists, archaeology is a technical subject and they have no domain competence to speak on a subject which is purely archaeological. Secondly, none of them had visited the site during the excavation. If you want to make any complaint, you should visit the site during the excavation, look at different layers. Even after excavation none of them had visited the site. What could Prof Lal do? Archaeologists don’t come out with big statements because once it goes public it becomes a problem, so he had to defend himself. We had excavated and found enough evidence associated with temples,” he said speaking about the criticism Lal faced after the Manthan article.

But the pillar theory had met with criticism from archaeologists themselves. Supriya Varma and Jaya Menon, archaeologists who were present as witnesses at the behest of the Sunni Central Board of Waqfs during the ASI excavation, questioned the theory. They said that the ASI had a preconceived plan of carving out pillar bases and that the investigation was biased. The Allahabad High Court did not pay heed to the argument. The 2019 SC judgement too refused to validate the pillar theory espoused in the 2003 ASI report.

“The ASI report has left unanswered a critical part of the remit made to it, namely, a determination of whether a Hindu temple had been demolished to pave the way for the construction of the mosque,” read the verdict. The temple was identified by the ASI as dating back to the 12th century, four centuries before Babur came to India, and there was no evidence available to explain what transpired in the course of the intervening period, the court observed .

Ayodhya is also known as Saket, an ancient centre of Buddhism. Several ASI reports, right from the first survey in 1862-63, have confirmed Buddhist links to Ayodhya. A report by Patrick Carnegie in 1870 said that the Kasauti pillars at the Ayodhya site bear strong resemblance to those found at Buddhist viharas in Sarnath and Banaras. In 2018, the SC accepted a petition by Vineet Kumar Maurya, an Ayodhya resident, seeking to investigate the Buddhist past of the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

When questioned why the apex court failed to accept ASI’s contention with regard to temple pillars, Muhammed asked: “If this was the case, why did they finally award the land for the temple?”

Much of the science in archaeology slipped through a sieve as the courts got mired in knotty legal arguments, and the final verdict became an adjudication of faith-based claims. Muhammed too appears torn between rationalist impulses and spiritual inclination.

“I may be a rationalist, but it’s not essential that all others are rationalists too. I don’t claim to be a believer or a rationalist, sometimes you are between such things as you move on in life. I can’t speak for anybody else. If you keep your faith despite being a rationalist, it may be because of certain experiences. I have had such experiences,” Muhammed said.

In a video clip available on social media, Muhammed is seen speaking about such an experience. While he was in charge of Bhopal as a Superintending Archaeologist, a temple priest sought his help to renovate a dilapidated Siva temple in Lafagarh in Chhattisgarh. Muhammed expressed his helplessness as the area was not under his jurisdiction. But the same night, Lord Siva appeared in his dream promising to help. The next day, Muhammed received a directive giving him additional charge of Chhattisgarh.