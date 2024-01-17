The Sangh in Kerala stayed on the sidelines of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Valay Singh says that the barriers of geography, language, and culture may have distanced the southern states from the movement. “There is also the distance between Hindus in the north and south, and in Kerala’s case, the diversity in politics and political movements led to the Sangh not having a big presence in the state. These are the indicators of literacy, overall socio economic development and progress of the state. Also, how much will people identify with this far little town, thousands of kilometres away. Back then there was no social media or satellite TV, and there were language barriers. It can also be considered a failure of the VHP and the Ram temple movement that it could not broaden itself in the south beyond parts of Karnataka.”



“Three of us did manage to go, because we went many days ahead to prepare the ground. I was there both for the karseva (volunteer work) of 1990 and for the demolition of the ‘controversial structure’ in 1992,” says Viswan Papa, leader of Ayyappa Seva Samajam, an organisation of Ayyappa devotees associated with the Sangh Parivar.

Viswan Papa claims that about 2,500 people had started for Ayodhya from Kerala in 1990 for the karseva but not everyone could reach because of the strict measures, including curfews and barricades along the route, put in place by the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh. In ’92, about 500 people went from Kerala, and it was smoother that time because the Chief Minister was the BJP’s Kalyan Singh, Viswan adds.

Before that, in 1986, water from River Ganga was distributed in the temples of Kerala, as in the rest of the country, says historian KN Ganesh. “The RSS in Kerala played a role in mobilising the karsevaks to send them to Ayodhya. BJP and RSS leaders like Kummanam Rajasekharan and R Hari were active in these campaigns. But the movement was not so big in Kerala because the opposition to the campaign was really strong,” he says.

Historian MG Shashibhooshan says that while the Left parties in the state were opposed to the movement, the Congress also showed no interest.

Even though they did not go to Ayodhya, prominent leaders of the BJP and the RSS in Kerala are believed to have worked on the ground. RSS veterans Parameswaran and R Hari, former BJP state president KG Marar, and PP Mukundan – all deceased now – who held various positions in the RSS and BJP were active at the time. So were O Rajagopal as well as S Sethumadhavan, a former Prantha Pracharak (regional head) of the RSS.

Parameswaran, who died a nonagenarian in 2020, had organised a ‘Vishala Hindu Sammelanam’ (huge gathering of Hindus) in 1982 when he brought together all Hindu organisations in Kerala. He had popularised the practice of reciting the Ramayana for the entire Malayalam month of Karkidakam, bringing the epic of Ram closer to Hindu households in the state.