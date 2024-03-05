SBI’s claims of storing Electoral Bond data in physical form laughable, say bankers

A day before its deadline to furnish details of Electoral Bonds (EBs) after they were struck down, the State Bank of India (SBI) told the Supreme Court on March 5 that it needs extra time till June 30, nearly four months in addition to the three weeks already granted to it, to compile the data.

SBI told the SC that it had kept only physical copies of the details of donors, which it will now have to match with the details of EBs stored digitally. Since 22,217 EBs were issued since April 12, 2019 – the date of an earlier interim SC judgement starting from which the court has now sought details – the SBI has claimed that this would be a time-consuming process needing months.

SBI has claimed that the purpose of not storing all the data digitally was “to ensure that it cannot be gathered easily to achieve the object of the scheme” – the highly criticised anonymity granted to donors. But banking and judicial experts as well as other critics are questioning why India’s largest public sector bank, which uses sophisticated software for all its operations and has spent lakhs on developing IT systems for EBs, is making such a claim and seeking so much time to compile the details. The timing of the move, right before the 2024 general election, has also raised questions about whether the bank is shielding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “dubious dealings”. The BJP has been the biggest beneficiary of the scheme.