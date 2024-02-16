Electoral bonds verdict: Four major points on which SC disagreed with the Union govt

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, on Thursday, February 15, struck down the electoral bonds scheme calling it ‘unconstitutional’. The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, passed a unanimous verdict that electoral bonds are violative of the right to information and right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).

In his lead judgement, CJI Chandrachud made four major counterpoints to refute the Union government’s arguments supporting electoral bonds. Before we delve into that, let's briefly look at what these bonds are.

Electoral bonds are similar to promissory notes, and were introduced in 2017 through the Finance Act passed as a Money Bill without the assent of the Rajya Sabha. The Finance Act amended the Reserve Bank of India Act, Companies Act, Income Tax Act, Representation of Peoples Act, and Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) to introduce electoral bonds. By purchasing these bonds from the State Bank of India (SBI) – the only bank authorised to issue them – citizens and companies can donate anonymously to political parties.