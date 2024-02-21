TNM-NL Investigation: 30 firms facing ED, IT probe donated Rs 335 cr to BJP

At least 30 companies, which donated a total of nearly Rs 335 crore to the BJP between financial years 2018-19 and 2022-23, also faced action by central agencies during that period.

Of these firms, 23 companies, which gave a total of Rs 187.58 crore to the party during this period, had never donated any amount to the BJP between 2014 and the year of the raid.

At least four of these companies donated a total of Rs 9.05 crore within four months of the central agency visit.

At least six of these firms, which were already donors to the party, handed out a heftier amount in the months following the searches.

Six other firms, which had donated to the BJP each year before, faced central action after they skipped donations in one financial year.

At least three BJP donors, who are not part of the list of 30, had been accused of receiving undue favours from the Union government.

Only three of these 32 companies donated to the Congress during the same period.

These are some of the findings of The News Minute and Newslaundry’s analysis of Election Commission records , case files, and financial statements between the financial years 2018-19 and 2022-23. In some cases, donations were made during or after raids were conducted on the company and in some others, the companies that donated the money received licences or clearances. However, in some cases, the agency action continued despite the donations.

So, who were the 30 companies who donated to the BJP directly between 2018-19 and 2022-23? Where were they based? What were they accused of? We tell you in this story.