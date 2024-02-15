SC has struck down electoral bonds, this ex-navy officer played a role in it

In 2017, when Commodore Lokesh Batra first heard Arun Jaitley, who was the Union Minister of Finance then, announcing the electoral bond scheme, he felt hopeful. “The first few sentences of the speech were like music to my ears, by the time the full picture emerged it became the other way around. It was shocking.” he had told TNM in February 2023. Since the electoral bond scheme was rolled out in 2018, Commodore Batra had filed more than 80 RTI requests to glean additional information about it. These documents played a major role in bringing out the dangers of political parties receiving untraceable funds and became the backbone of petitions filed in the Supreme Court. As the apex court strikes down the electoral bond scheme, calling it unconstitutional, read to learn about the activism by this 77-year-old war veteran for the sake of transparency despite several threats.