Bilkis Bano case: Three convicts seek four-week extension to surrender

Three of the 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case moved the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, January 17, seeking an extension of four weeks to surrender before the jail. The apex court has agreed to hear the petitions on an urgent basis, and has directed the registry to seek permission from the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to constitute the same bench that passed the January 8 orders directing the 11 convicts to surrender back in jail within two weeks.

According to a LiveLaw report , the petition was filed by Govindbhai Nai, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, and Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana. While Govindbhai sought four weeks extension claiming that he was the sole caretaker of his elderly parents, Ramesh and Mitesh sought for six weeks each, with the former citing his son’s marriage and the latter about the impending harvest season. Senior Advocate V Chitambaresh, who appeared for the convicts on January 18, sought the court to list the matter on January 19 citing that the date of surrender was January 21.