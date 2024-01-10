Who is BV Nagarathna, the SC judge who sent Bilkis Bano rapists back to jail

Notable judgements

As a Supreme Court judge, her dissent in the demonetisation exercise case was her most prominent judgement to date. On the November 2016 demonetisation decision, Justice Nagarathna deemed it well-intentioned but unlawful, in contrast to the majority view of the other four judges on the Supreme Court bench who upheld its validity. She was of the opinion that the Union government should have pursued a legislative process to implement it rather than opting for a mere issuance of a gazette notification.

As a judge in the Karnataka High Court, she gave a significant judgement in 2012, where she emphasised the necessity of regulating electronic media, advocating for the curbing of sensationalism. She urged the establishment of an autonomous and statutory mechanism to regulate broadcast media.

In a 2019 judgement, Justice Nagarathna ruled that a temple is not a commercial establishment, stating that its employees are not entitled to gratuity under the Payments of Gratuity Act but can avail similar benefits under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Act.

In a 2021 judgement in Karnataka HC, a division bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and MG Uma ruled that the entitlement to bail for an accused is contingent upon the completion of the mandate under Section 35 of the POCSO Act. The judges concluded that if the requirements specified in Section 35 have not been fulfilled, the accused does not possess the right to seek bail. According to Section 35, the Special Court must aim to finish the trial within a year from when they first recognised the case. If a child is involved, the court needs to record their evidence within 30 days of acknowledging the offence. Any delays that happen must be noted in writing