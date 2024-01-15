Won't be good portrayal if you judge your character: Actor Zarin Shihab

Towards the end of Aattam – The Play, a Malayalam film that had its theatrical release earlier this month, Zarin Shihab, the female lead, is in an auto rickshaw with a half-formed tear on her left cheek. Unplaceable emotions flicker on her face in the glow of streetlight. That, Zarin says, is her favourite scene, one she felt she did well in her first role as a main female lead. Another is the car ride with Vinay Forrt, the male lead of the film, that came out right real soon amid a real downpour of rain they had wanted in the scene.

Aattam, which won a lot of love when screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) last month, is the debut film of director Anand Ekarshi. From the beginning, Anand had clarity about what exactly he wanted, Zarin says. The film had interested her from day one. She was surprised, she says, to see Vinay Forrt at the audition acting with all the five shortlisted women including her. “Not often that you see a person of his calibre showing up for an audition. I knew something was really interesting here,” Zarin says. But the scene they were given was not part of the film, it was a cooked up one about a tiff between a couple, and Zarin thought it would be a romantic movie. It is much later that she knew Aattam was an entirely different film.

The film centres around a theatre group of which Zarin’s character Anjali is the only female. Amid the laughter and celebration of a successful staging, Anjali is sexually harassed. The reactions of the rest of the group, away from the suspected attacker, neatly captured in Anand’s script, expose the many biases and hypocrisies of human nature.