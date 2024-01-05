Aattam review: Debutant Anand Ekarshi’s film is a gripping take on human hypocrisies

A setting that should be mundane – singular spaces where conversations flow between members of a large group – somehow keeps you on tenterhooks. Early sequences with snarky exchanges build the tension, letting every shot appear like one that is about to wreck the calmness before the storm. Aattam succeeds in retaining that sense of foreboding even after what was feared has happened. The film, the debut of director Anand Ekarshi, wonderfully captures the prejudices and hypocrisies of people, squeezing in a few situations to expose what’s within.

Anjali (Zarin Shihab) being the only female in a theatre group – not an uncommon occurrence – is the premise the film begins with, allowing your curiosity to slowly rouse. She is young and chummy with everyone and has been with the group for a long time. Everyone else in the group - males of varying ages – seems to be fond of her, even as a few cast disapproving looks at her choice of clothing or drinking habit. She is easily the most noticeable among them, even as the detailing of the others comes out in stages.

The first stage, like a pun, appears set at a resort in Kochi, where the group spends a night after a highly appreciated stage performance. Amid the partying, equations between the characters are revealed. Vinay (Vinay Forrt) is not happy with Hari (Kalabhavan Shajohn), a film actor who joined the group a few months ago, getting the lead role that he used to play. Not just him, most others in the group appear to dislike Hari, tolerating him only because his popularity brings them more stages. Hari’s character is perhaps the most interestingly written of the lot. He is at first there for you to see and make your own judgment – loud, bashful, partying, and singing, but harmless. Later, his character is scrutinised in his absence, and you are left to form newer impressions.

