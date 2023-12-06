Interview: Malayalam director Prasanth Vijay on his coming-of-age feature Daayam

In a few minutes, Kalyani switches from a teenager complaining about tiring rituals, to a proud daughter showing off her dad’s collection of books, and then to a griever, breaking down over the memories of her mother. She had cheerfully pulled her visiting friend to the front of her computer screen to play a video, which has her and her parents quoting Tagore and singing an old Malayalam classic. When the music stops, the friend finds her shedding the tears she had earlier held back, while relatives thronged her house and dictated rules over the final rites of her just dead mother.

For his second feature Daayam (Inheritance), Prasanth Vijay has carved out a very relatable teenager — not, thankfully, a stereotypically ‘different’ protagonist. Kalyani comes in a script written by Indu Lakshmi which, Prasanth says, hugely helped in the detailing of the character. As a director, his practice is to not get too close to the characters but behave like an objective observer, he says. He has observed people of all ages and he has a system of consulting with a trusted group of friends belonging to all genders. The system has obviously worked and the male director’s gaze has not disrupted the flow of Kalyani’s language, conveyed tactfully by actor Aathira Rajeev.

The film had a premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival earlier this year and will be part of the Malayalam film package for the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Incidentally, both of Prasanth’s films took the same route – MAMI and then IFFK. The Summer of Miracles or Athishayangalude Venal, his first feature from 2017, was also a coming of age film. “I had not thought of it when I was making Daayam but there is an unintended connection between the two films. Both have children dealing with the absence of a parent and trying to find a balance,” he says.