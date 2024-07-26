Trapped in lift for 42 hours, Kerala man penned farewell to wife and sons

He followed all the routine steps – banged on the lift door, yelled out for help, made frantic calls. Unfortunately, his phone seemed to be out of coverage. No calls went through, not even to the emergency numbers listed inside the lift. He resumed his cries for help every so often, and in the remaining time, withdrew to the lift’s corners. He discovered that there was a steady supply of air, so he knew he would not suffocate. One corner of the lift was cool too, perhaps from the air conditioning of the floor above, he guessed. “Occasionally, I would also see strands of light and think help is on the way. Now I think I might have imagined it,” he says.

He didn’t sleep a wink, he says. He did not know night from day. Hunger was not a problem, he says, for as a party worker he had gone on fasts, for days on end sometimes. But he did have other human needs, such as wanting to use the toilet. He had to make use of yet another corner of the lift for this.

In his thoughts were his family, and perhaps because he was prepared for the worst, faces of the dear people who had passed before him – his parents, his brother, friends, party colleagues. It seemed like a miracle when finally a sound came from the other side of the lift door. Ravindran’s bangs were finally heard on Monday morning when a man working at the hospital came over to check.