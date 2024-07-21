Landslide: Kerala truck driver’s family slams Karnataka govt for slow rescue ops

For the past six days multiple rescue teams have been trying to locate Arjun, a truck driver from Kerala, who is believed to be trapped along with his vehicle under tonnes of landslide debris in Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Rescue operations have been slow, impeded by a steady downpour and the massive amount of debris that entombed people and heavy duty vehicles. Arjun’s family has alleged that Karnataka isn’t doing enough to find him.

Officials say they are doing everything that they can under the circumstances. Multiple earth movers and trucks are working round the clock on both ends of the landslide to clear the debris. A Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) too has been put to use, after the BharatBenz truck driven by Arjun gave GPS signals. GPR is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground. Arjun’s family reported that his phone rang as late as Friday, July 19, which gave them hope. The Army would soon begin to assist the search operations according to media reports.

Arjun was driving a BharatBenz truck loaded with around 40 tonnes of timber on its way to Kozhikode from Belagavi. He had apparently stopped at a wayside eatery on the Panvel-Kanyakumari NH-66 near Shirur for tea when the mishap occurred on July 16. The stretch of highway is sandwiched between hills and the Gangavali river. Locals say that while landslides are common, the extent of the current one isn’t. The landslide covered around 300 metres of the highway, sweeping away a tea shop and at least seven people. The bodies of two people were found near the sea after being swept away by the mud and into the river.

Teams from the national and state disaster response forces, fire services have been carrying out rescue operations.

Disaster response teams have cleared the side of the highway which abuts the river, but the other side — where Arjun’s lorry is believed to be — remains buried under mud.

Locals say that the district administration has been slow to clear the side abutting the hill which caved as they fear the steady downpour may cause the hill to collapse further. Although one side of the highway is clear, the district administration has not allowed vehicle movement.

A team of four experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Suratkal, Dakshina Kannada district, have been roped in to locate the truck by using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).